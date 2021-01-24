Violent night in Stockton leaves 5 people injured after multiple shootings, assault with a pipe

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were wounded in Stockton Saturday night after multiple shootings in different areas of the city and one victim having been beaten with a pipe.



The Stockton Police Department said the first shooting occurred at Governor Circle near Presidente Street just after 7 p.m. Three vehicles were struck by gunfire but no one was injured.



The second shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Acapulco Way near Santa Paula Way. Police said a 35-year-old man was standing outside when he heard gunshots and was struck by a bullet. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



Just after 10:30 p.m., near the corner of North California Street and Park Street, police said a 41-year-old man was arguing with another man in his 20’s before the younger man grabbed a pipe from a silver sedan and struck the 41-year-old multiple times. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



The third shooting of the night happened at 11 p.m. near the corner of Comstock and Hickok drives. Officers said four homes and nine vehicles were struck by gunfire but no one was injured.



Just a minute later, another shooting happened near Wilson Way and Weber Avenue. Three victims were struck by gunfire. All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.



For all four shootings, Stockton police officials said no suspect information was available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.