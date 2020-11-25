Virtual Run to Feed the Hungry hits 20,000 signups as food demand is up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In its 27th year, it’s hard to overemphasize just how crucial 2020’s Run to Feed the Hungry will be for the Sacramento Food Bank.

And like so many other traditions, it won’t go as it normally does Thanksgiving morning, with nearly 30,000 people taking to the streets of Sacramento.

“I was really, really worried. I mean, this is a million dollar event for us,” CEO Blake Young said.

Young added that the number of people they’re feeding has nearly doubled.

Before the pandemic, they were feeding close to 150,000 people per month, and since March, they have been feeding almost 300,000 people.

“So, the demand has just gone through the roof. The cost of business has gone through the roof and, quite honestly, when we first put this thing together, I thought it was a crap-shoot,” Young told FOX40.

Young and the other race organizers have been able to breathe a sigh of relief. As of Wednesday, more than 20,000 people have registered for the virtual event.

It may only be about 70% of their normal attendance, but it means they have reached their goal.

“I hesitate to use the word miracle, but my gosh, it’s pretty close,” Young said. “To think 20,000 people in Sacramento just decided, you know what, I don’t care if we’re gathering but we’re going to make sure the organization’s work continues to get funded. It’s pretty special.”

After 27 years, the Run to Feed the Hungry has become a Sacramento tradition.

“To hit 20,000, I wouldn’t have thought in my wildest dreams. I did predict that number,” Young laughed. “But that was a pipe dream hoping that that’s about what we would need with the fundraising dollars to make enough money to keep us whole this year.”

Organizers say because the race is virtual this year, people can sign up all the way through Sunday. Click or tap here to register.