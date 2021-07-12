Visit Stockton aims to improve city with results of survey from residents

Stockton boasts being surrounded by acre after acre of fertile farmland and is home to the prestigious University of the Pacific.

The city has also had to fight to emerge from bankruptcy and has been criticized as a crime capital.

Former Mayor Michael Tubbs brought the town national notoriety, as his plan for a universal income program was celebrated and condemned from coast to coast.

That’s the past. Now, the city is asking its residents what its future should look like in a survey.

The purpose of this questionnaire is to capture the Stockton community’s perception about the city and how Visit Stockton can help improve and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Stockton residents can take part in the Resident Sentiment Survey online or by phone at 209-938-1555.