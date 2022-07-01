SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Vitalant asked Californians to continue to donate platelets as donations typically fall around the Fourth of July holiday.

“We know that summertime, especially around the holidays, can be busy with vacations, travel and outdoor activities,” Vitalant said. “We want to show our appreciation to the flippin’ awesome donors who can come to donate around the July 4 holiday and ensure there is enough blood and platelets for patients in need.”

People who donate blood, platelets or plasma between July 1 and July 9 will be eligible to receive a “Flippin’ Awesome Donor” grilling apron — Though, supplies are limited.

According to Vitalant, the aprons will not be given out in person. Donators have to be signed up for email to redeem and receive the apron.

And all who donate through July 20 will be entered to win a $3,000 gift card, of which there are three.

To read more about the offers or to schedule a donation, visit Vitalant.org.