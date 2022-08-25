(KTXL) — Vitalant is offering a gallon of gas to those who donate a pint of blood until Aug. 31, due to the national blood shortage.

In an effort to get more people to donate blood, along with a gallon of gas, Vitalant will also give those who donate a chance to win a year’s worth of gas.

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, there is a national blood shortage which has been the worst shortage in over a decade. This shortage has been posing a risk to patient care, having doctors decide who receives blood transfusions and who must wait for more products.

All types of blood are needed, especially those with type 0 since they are universal donors, as well as platelet donations, according to the Red Cross.

“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross said in a news release. “Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live even as Omicron cases surge across the country. We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people.”

