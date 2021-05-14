Volunteer divers begin 72-mile Lake Tahoe cleanup effort

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Scuba diving volunteers will spend the next six months in the blue waters of Lake Tahoe for a cleanup project.

The 72-mile cleanup is led by Clean Up the Lake, funded by $100,000 match from Tahoe Blue Vodka and $25,000 donation by Vail Resorts.

Contributions from 135 businesses and individuals are also helping the effort.

Clean Up the Lake’s website says their mission is “to fight back against plastic and all forms of pollution in our global environment, both on land and under the surface, starting with Lake Tahoe and the Cayes in Belize.”

Through data collection, collaborating with environmental scientists, extensive research dives and outreach in the community we have discovered strong pollution issues both within the community and under the surface of [Lake Tahoe]. We perform scuba cleanups, and strategic shore-based cleanups in areas of need. Clean Up the Lake

The effort is projected to be the largest trash cleanup in Lake Tahoe’s history, according to Clean Up the Lake.

