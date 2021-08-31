Volunteer firefighter hospitalized with 2nd, 3rd degree burns from Caldor Fire

A volunteer firefighter was injured while battling the Caldor Fire.

(KTXL) — A volunteer firefighter was hospitalized over the weekend after being severely burned while battling the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County.

West Stanislaus Fire District volunteer firefighter Richard Garety was with a strike team in the northeast section of the Caldor Fire when he was badly burned Saturday afternoon.

Garety suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on 20% of his body, including “on his hands, back of arms and legs from the groin area to the top of the boot,” according to Chief Jeff Gregory.

Garety is being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center and is expected to be hospitalized for at least a month.

Fire officials said his wife, Jennifer Garety, and his 2-year-old son are with him.

The fire district set up a GoFundMe on behalf of Geraty and his family.