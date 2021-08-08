Volunteer firefighters responding from home after Dixie Fire destroys their fire station

(KTXL) — Volunteer Firefighters with the Indian Valley Fire and Rescue Department are helping battle the raging flames of the Dixie Fire, but they weren’t able to save their beloved firehouse.

“So, this was the corner of the fire station. Our doors rolled on out to the street,” said President Will Meyers. “We were out so busy taking care of other people’s houses and structures that we didn’t have time to get Engine 26 out.”

The volunteer department of 15 is not only responsible for Greensville but the surrounding areas including Taylorsville, Indian Falls, Arlington and Genesee.

“You are your own first responder. So, we try to help best we can, but we just do not have the resources, the funding,” Meyers told FOX40.

Now more than ever, the firefighters are looking to the community for help with funding.

Built around the 1940s, the fire station wasn’t only where Indian Valley Fire Rescue operated from, but it was also a place for community members to go to each month and enjoy a meal with their firefighters.

“It’s one of the anchors to the community,” said resident David House. “If you don’t have those core building anchors, people tend to go different places.”

And now without their fire station, firefighters will respond to emergencies from their own homes.

“Important thing is that this really severely hampered our efforts to be able to protect and serve the community. Sorry, more frustrating than anything,” Meyers said.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fire station can click or tap here.