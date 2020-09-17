Volunteer organization helps North Complex evacuees by sheltering pets

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Although pets displaced by the fires can’t put into words what they’ve been through, sometimes it’s almost visible in their eyes.

But for now, the pets displaced by the Butte County fire are in good hands.

“All of us as volunteers, we feel a sense of connection, a sense of affection for the animals,” said Farshad Azad with the North Valley Animal Disaster Group.

Azad manages the overflow shelter across from the Oroville Walmart as a lead volunteer. Currently, the shelter is caring for about 100 pets.

The operation, which is inside what was a vacant building, came together in a matter of hours last week after the Del Oro Avenue Shelter reached capacity.

“All throughout the year, where there is disaster or not disaster, we are training,” Azad told FOX40. “So, we designed it really quick based on our training.”

Some of the animals are the pets of evacuees who have nowhere to keep them.

“People may call us and say, ‘I’m in a hotel room right now because of fire and I can’t hold five dogs,’” Azad said. “So, we hold their dogs over here and take care of them.”

Others are animals that were rescued by volunteers who are allowed to go into evacuation zones for that specific purpose.

The ultimate goal is to reunite the pets with their owners.

In the meantime, pets at the shelter receive plenty of food, water, veterinary care, exercise and love.

“Every single volunteer here at NVADG really takes care of the animals like it’s their own,” Azad said. “Help people by helping their animals.”

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group relies on donations to provide services. If you would like to donate, click or tap here. To contact them go to their website or call 530-895-0000.