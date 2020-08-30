Volunteers help animal sanctuary destroyed by LNU Lightning Complex

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A beloved animal sanctuary in Solano County has been decimated by the LNU Lightning Complex.

But organizers say they were fortunately able to save most of the animals at the Lucky Ones Ranch.

“Neighbor called and says, ‘I see an orange glow.’ And then, so, I’m freaking out a little bit then the lights went out. Then, I knew it was really bad,” said Lucky Ones Ranch co-owner Thao Le.

Almost a week ago, she and volunteers with Solano County’s Community Animal Response Team worked feverishly to save more than a hundred animals.

“They’re our kids. They’re not just petting zoo animals. These are animals that have come from the petting zoos that people don’t want,” Le told FOX40.

The ranch owned by Le, a 911 dispatcher and her husband, a police officer, was virtually wiped out by the flames. But most of the animals are safe.

“They’re so important to me for what they’ve given. It was just my way, I had to,” said volunteer Kris Thomas.

Thanks to Thomas and her mother, Gail Lavalier, the animals have a new home.

“She’s got a story for these animals. She’s telling their story and we get to be maybe a page in that story,” Lavalier said.

More than half of the displaced animals are at the new ranch, and volunteers within the community have stepped up and helped foster some of them.

Le says she and her husband are overwhelmed by the support.

“And for them to like turn around and show us the love has been kinda amazing,” Le said.

And for the beloved critters, their family, their goal now is to build a new forever home.

“Be able to raise enough funds to be able to get back our slice of heaven and secure that spot and for it to be the forever Lucky Ones Ranch Home,” Le said.

Le says some chickens died and a cat is missing.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by making mobile payments with Paypal at donate@luckyonesranch.com or with Venmo at LOR-Donation.