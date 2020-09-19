Volunteers hold event in Auburn for Suicide Prevention Month

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — September is Suicide Prevention Month and on Friday at the Foresthill Bridge in Auburn, there is an effort to help those who may have thought about taking their own life.

People at the bridge went holding colorful signs with a message meant to grab the attention of anyone who drove by.

“This event today lets people know that people are here. People do care and that the help is there and their story shouldn’t end too soon. And a bump in the road should not be an end of a journey,” said event organizer Jessa Carroll.

September is also Military Suicide Prevention Month.

Friday night’s event was called the Johnathon Duran Project in memory of Carroll’s cousin, a member of the U.S. Navy who took his life in 2016.

“And I feel that people need to be aware that the general signs to look for are not always there because I never would have known that he would have done it,” Carroll told FOX40. “So, it is very personal to me. If I could go back and say something, do something to make him change his mind, I would have.”

It’s something the people who went to the event kept in mind: to do something and say something even if it just changed one person’s mind.

“Maybe someone who is driving by tonight is feeling sad or that life is too much,” volunteer Michelle Forman said. “Maybe they lost their job, maybe they lost a family member. Maybe seeing a sign that says, ‘Your life matters, you are loved.’ If you can make a difference to one person then it’s worth it.”

Especially now with the ongoing pandemic and recent fires, people have been isolated and alone with their thoughts, which can leave them extremely vulnerable.

“You’re not alone. You matter. You’re not a burden and mental health matters,” Carroll said. “So, reach out, get the help you need a family, a friend, the suicide hotline, anyone you need and want to reach out to.”

To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.