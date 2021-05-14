Volunteers in Little Saigon hoping to stop AAPI violence with this tool

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteers in Sacramento’s Little Saigon is hoping whistles can be the key to stopping hate in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

This entire week, volunteers made sure the elderly Asian community in the neighborhood had the proper tools to get themselves out of any potentially dangerous situation.

That’s why they believe giving them whistles would be their best safety tool.

“It just really broke our hearts to see just how much violence and acts of hatred being spread amongst the people, especially with the elderly who are very vulnerable,” Nicole Mah told FOX40.

As hate crimes against the AAPI community continued to grow across California and the country, Mah said she felt she needed to do something.

“We just wanted to do our part for the community and we were really inspired by another organization that has been passing out these whistles on the East Coast,” Mah said.

Mah, along with Jeremy Kong, are both volunteers with Community Stream. It’s a Bay Area-based nonprofit organization that focuses on helping those in need, especially during the pandemic.

They handed out hundreds of whistles in the South Sacramento neighborhood, a place where they knew those most vulnerable would need it most.

“We thought a whistle would be something easy for them to just carry around, and it can draw attention to yourself if you feel like you’re about to be a victim of an unwanted encounter,” Mah said.

And so far, people who have accepted the whistles have been very grateful for the tiny tool.

The whistles were purchased by the volunteers themselves.

If you would like to donate, click or tap here.