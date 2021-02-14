Volunteers share Valentine’s Day treats with animals at Elk Grove shelter

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Volunteers in Elk Grove are showing their affection to some furry friends for Valentine’s Day.

“We wanted to give back a little bit of love to the community,” explained Joselin Hernandez, a member of the San Francisco Zion Church.

Hernandez and her friends volunteered at the Elk Grove Animal Shelter Sunday.

“Right now, we’re sharing a lot of love to our health care workers and we thought why not share some love to these companion animals that are waiting for their forever home,” Hernandez explained.

The volunteers made a variety of snacks to feed at least 30 animals — tuna treats for the cats and chicken treats for the dogs.

“Small little treats that they can enjoy and hopefully it’s a little bit of a healthier option,” Hernandez said.

On top of the treats, Hernandez is hoping to also raise money to be able to donate to the shelter.

For every $5, she’ll be able to give treats to at least two animals.

“Just being able to do something where we put in the effort to make them and then, hopefully, they will enjoy it. I think that’s all that we are pleased with,” she said.

For those who would like to donate to help provide treats for the animals at the Elk Grove Animal Shelter, click or tap here.