Volunteers visit fields to feed and show support for workers on May Day

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Volunteers handed out N95 masks and lunches to farmworkers on Friday.

Organizers say the free lunch is their supportive message to farm laborers this May Day.

“We bring our march to the fields. We bring our support to the working migrants,” said community activist Luis Magana.

Every May Day, Magana is usually in Stockton fighting for farmworkers’ rights. This year, because of COVID-19, he took that fight directly to the fields.

“Important to acknowledge their hard work because they are essential workers that they don’t have the benefits that other workers have,” volunteer and documentarian Aria Zapata told FOX40.

Out in the fields, Magana says these essential workers risk their health to help feed families.

“Most of these people don’t have immigration papers, so it’s important that they don’t feel isolated,” said Magana.

Farmworker Jesus Soto Herrera said in Spanish that he was happy for the visit.

It’s a helping hand to the hands that help feed us, said Magana.

“Not invisible workers. They are human being and working for our country,” said Magana.

Volunteers were able to feed 300 farmworkers on Friday.