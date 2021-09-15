Voter in San Joaquin County says he was directed to a polling location that closed early

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in San Joaquin County said he was furious Tuesday after the polling location he was told to go to closed early.

Melvin Green said he had been looking forward to voting in the election for months, but because of some last-minute changes, that did not happen.

“I’m shaking. I’m absolutely pissed,” Green told FOX40. “I made sure I was going to be off work at the right time, and I was like, ‘I can’t do overtime today.’”

According to Green, he was informed to vote at a different location than usual. He said he was told to go to a polling location at 808 Porter Avenue, but he once arrived, he and others were told to go to Inglewood Senior Living Center.

But by the time he got there, Green received more bad news.

“So, I come here and I hit the Ring bell and I can understand that wait. And the guy finally comes up and goes, ‘Oh no, we’ve been closed since 5,’” Green said.

According to county election officials, all 101 polling locations accepting in-person or mail-in ballot drop-offs close at 8 p.m. Green said it was also written on his ballot.

“It even says it on the paper they mailed you. 8 o’clock is the deadline,” Green said.

David Martinez, a voter, said he rushed to his polling location.

“I filled out and ran over here fast as I could cast my ballot,” Martinez said. “Every vote counts whether you have an affiliation to a political party. Everybody should come out and practice their civic duty.”

Green and others who did not get to cast their ballot in the election said they are feeling remorse.

“I feel sorry for everyone, Democrats and Republicans both. Because if mine didn’t count, who else’s didn’t?” Green said.

Green also had prior issues during the presidential election, saying he was informed his ballot was not counted due to an error.