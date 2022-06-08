SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Every year, voters rush to the polls knowing the clock is ticking to get in those last-minute votes.

Voter turnout for the election sits at 22%. It’s a stark contrast to the 42% seen in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Sacramento County election officials, however, said they have received more than 3,000 ballots on top of what was received that year. And more ballots are expected.

FOX40’s Claudette Stefanian took a deeper look at voter turnout and found that not all the numbers appear on the low end.