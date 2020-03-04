Voters flood Sacramento County voting centers, drop-off locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LAND PARK, Calif. (KTXL) -- In Sacramento County on Super Tuesday, voting officials were trying to keep up with the volume of ballots that were left at some of the 54 drop-off locations.

Doing away with hundreds of precincts in favor of just 84 voting centers still had its challenges but it was not discouraging voters, who were determined to make their vote count.

Even after the morning rush hour, the parking lot at the Belle Cooledge Library on South Land Park Drive was jammed.

At times, there were lines to drop off mail-in ballots. Two boxes were stuffed before election workers could empty them late in the morning.

"I think that we're seeing a larger volume of people that kind of waited until today,” said Sacramento County spokeswoman Janna Haynes.

Beth Ison said she wanted to make sure she was voting for a presidential candidate who had not dropped out.

"We had how many candidates at the beginning? We have how many now?” Ison said.

The congestion was due in part to the library's monthly book sale. Tables of books and customers blocked signage requiring voters to be guided to the drop-off boxes.

Voters who had to negotiate a library sale were not particularly upset, and neither were volunteers. Many checked out the sale, ballots in hand.

"We may do double what we normally do for our sales,” said book sale volunteer Pam Kent.

A larger issue was that the library drop-off location was not the same as the voting center at the Belle Cooledge Community Center across the street, where people could vote in person.

"I saw the sign about dropping off your ballot so I figured I could just vote here. I did not know I was in the wrong place,” said voter Lee Brown.

Voters did make their way across busy South Land Park Drive to cast their ballots.