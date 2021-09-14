Voters stream into local polling places with California’s future in mind

(KTXL) — After millions cast their ballots and others headed to their local polling places Tuesday to make their voices heard, local residents spoke with FOX40 about what voting in this year’s recall election means to them.

Some might expect recall results to come down to how people view the state of the Golden State. But speaking to Sacramento voters, that didn’t seem to be the case. Regardless of who they voted for, they seemed to have the same feelings about the present and future of California.

If you haven’t had a chance to vote in person or drop off your mail-in ballot, you have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to vote in the recall election.