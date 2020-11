SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Roy Waller, the accused NorCal Rapist, has been found guilty on all 46 counts he faced in connection to a string of rapes, kidnappings and other crimes.

Waller was charged with a series of 12 rapes and kidnappings committed between 1991 and 2006 across several Northern California counties, including Sacramento.

Waller remained silent and appeared calm as the verdict was read.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 18.

This is a developing story.