MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Customers were evacuated from a Walmart Supercenter in Manteca Friday night after the store received a bomb threat.

City officials say management at the store on South Main Street called 911 about the threat and employees cleared customers out of the store.

Officers are now at Walmart investigating the threat.

There are no reports of injuries, according to officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.