Walmart, Sam’s Club join list of retailers offering COVID-19 vaccines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can now book an appointment to get their shot at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across California.

The company started taking appointments Thursday night.

Per state guidelines, shots are being offered to everyone age 50 and older, certain essential workers and people with pre-existing illnesses.

Everyone age 16 and older will become eligible on April 15.

The company says people do not have to be Sam’s Club or Walmart Plus members but will be required to make an account online to schedule an appointment.

There are 143 participating locations statewide.

There are several locations in Sacramento County, as well as in Placer, Amador, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Solano, Yolo, Yuba and Sutter counties.

Sacramento County area vaccine sites: