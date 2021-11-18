Warm weather delays Friday opening for Heavenly, Northstar resorts

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials announced Thursday that Lake Tahoe’s Northstar and Heavenly resorts will delay their planned Friday opening due to warm weather.

In a statement, the resorts said they planned to share a new opening date sometime early next week.

The gondola and Tamarack Lodge will open Friday for sightseeing as planned.

“Our top priority is to provide our guests with the best early-season ski and ride experience possible,” said Heavenly General Manager and Vice President Tom Fortune and Northstar General Manager and Vice President Deirdra Walsh in a joint statement. “While Mother Nature has not made it easy for recent snowmaking operations, our expert snowmaking team is ready to fire up the snow guns at every opportunity as weather gets cooler this week and next. We look forward to opening as soon as we feel we can provide our guests with a better experience and quality snow conditions.”

Both Heavenly and Northstar resorts are owned by Vail Resorts Inc., which owns Kirkwood Mountain Resort as well.

While there could be some light rain showers Friday, it’ll only be enough to drop between 0 to .15 inches of rain on the Sierra. Otherwise, cloudy weather is expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Seasonable temps the week ahead. A weak system will brush through the region late Thurs-Friday, with a slight uptick in winds and chances for up to 1” of snow along Sierra passes. No signals for any big storms in the next 10 days, *maybe* some hope after Thanksgiving 🔮. pic.twitter.com/5BgZUS4jAu — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 16, 2021

Earlier this month, FOX40 spoke with Bryan Allegretto, a meteorologist and the writer of Tahoe Daily Snow, about this year’s storms in the Sierra. Allegretto said so far, the storms have just not been enough to keep resorts open.

“It’s just the beginning of November, and I know everyone’s antsy because of the bad seasons we’ve had,” But it’s super early and we’ve had a lot of precipitation already, so I like where we’re at, getting one or two storms a week right now. It’s not quiet, it’s not dry, and so that’s a good sign going into the season,” Allegretto said.