Washington Unified School District says schools remain open after ‘phony letter’ circulates

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Washington Unified School District reassured residents that its schools would remain open after a “phony letter” began to circulate online.

In a press release, they said there are no known cases of novel coronavirus in their schools. Officials also said they would be implementing additional sanitation procedures and sending every classroom in the district hand sanitizer.

The letter circulating online falsely stated that schools would be closed from “March 7 — March 13, 2020.”

Never a dull moment! Plz DISREGARD TODAY'S PHONY LETTER floating around online. All #WUSDK12 schools will remain open & school activities will continue until further notice. Read more: https://t.co/2xqDdPl47F #Great2bWUSD pic.twitter.com/taeV5JKuDD — WUSD (@WUSDK12) March 8, 2020