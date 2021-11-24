Watch: Annual tree lighting ceremony brings holiday cheer to Old Sacramento Waterfront

Watch the holiday tree lighting ceremony live in this story starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Old Sacramento Waterfront will shine with holiday cheer Thursday night during the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, and FOX40 is proud to be a sponsor again this year.

The Golden One Credit Union tree will be illuminated by 24,000 lights and decorated with 550 icicles.

Join FOX40’s Richard Sharp and Mae Fesai at 6 p.m. Thursday to watch the 60-foot-tall holiday tree light up Front and K streets. FOX40 will also stream the event live here starting at 6.

The tapered white fir from Siskiyou County arrived at the Old Sacramento Waterfront earlier this month.

It will light up each evening, adding to the fun along with the Waterfront Wheel and Front Street Carousel.

Unlike many 2020 events, last year’s tree lighting was not postponed, but it was reimagined and streamed live on social media.

Following the tree lighting, the first Theatre of Lights show will get underway, with a special appearance by Richard Sharp. The live-action retelling of Clement Clarke Moore’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be performed in the balconies above K Street.

The 20-minute production will continue every Thursday through Sunday through Christmas Eve.