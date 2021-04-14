Watch Best Picture nominees for $5 starting next week at some theaters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento-area movie lovers missing the big screen can catch $5 showings for some of this year’s Best Picture nominees starting next week.

Cinemark’s Oscar Movie Week festival will be running the $5 showings from April 19 to April 25. A different film will be running each day, and tickets can be bought in advance.

They will also be running a few of the shorts nominated for this year. People can watch all the shorts with a $10 ticket.

For more information about the event, people can visit cinemark.com/movieweek. And for information about health protocols, click or tap here.

Where:

Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD

6233 Garfield Ave., Sacramento CA 95841

Century Roseville 14 and XD

1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville CA 95661

Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD

6692 Lone Tree Blvd, Rocklin CA 95765

Best Picture nominees:

Sound of Metal

Promising Young Woman

Mank

Minari

Judas and the Black Messiah

Nomadland

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7