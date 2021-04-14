Watch Best Picture nominees for $5 starting next week at some theaters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento-area movie lovers missing the big screen can catch $5 showings for some of this year’s Best Picture nominees starting next week.
Cinemark’s Oscar Movie Week festival will be running the $5 showings from April 19 to April 25. A different film will be running each day, and tickets can be bought in advance.
They will also be running a few of the shorts nominated for this year. People can watch all the shorts with a $10 ticket.
For more information about the event, people can visit cinemark.com/movieweek. And for information about health protocols, click or tap here.
Where:
Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD
6233 Garfield Ave., Sacramento CA 95841
Century Roseville 14 and XD
1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville CA 95661
Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD
6692 Lone Tree Blvd, Rocklin CA 95765
Best Picture nominees:
- Sound of Metal
- Promising Young Woman
- Mank
- Minari
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Nomadland
- The Father
- The Trial of the Chicago 7