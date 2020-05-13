City leaders, business groups to make announce plan for outdoor restaurant seating when county can reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — City leaders and business groups say Sacramento restaurants will be able to expand outdoor seating once the county is given permission by the state to begin reopening.

Officials dubbed the program “Farm-to-Fork Al Fresco.”

Restaurants could move seating into the sidewalk, parking lots or into streets, Councilman Steve Hansen said. Hansen suggested some streets could temporarily close to allow for more seating, citing the weekly Midtown Farmer’s Market as a regular closure of L Street.

It may be a possibility in the future that streets themselves will be used for outdoor dining, but that would be at the discretion of the city and not something that a restaurant can apply for.

So far, 12 California counties have been given permission by the state to move further into stage two of reopening, which allows for restaurants to provide dine-in service with modifications.