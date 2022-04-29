SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While covering the opening day of the Sacramento Autorama, FOX40 News reporter Claudette Stefanian got more than just a look at some hot wheels.

Stefanian was showing viewers a car with a custom audio system when the driver turned it on and cranked it up.

The subwoofer was so powerful it blew Stefanian’s carefully-coifed hair into a style she never imagined, on what she moments earlier had called a “good hair day.”

In the end, it was all good fun and great live television on “FOX40 News This Morning.”