Water main ruptures, floods Highway 99 just hours before scheduled repairs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Sacramento’s utility department and the California Department of Transportation were still trying to assess the damage Tuesday after a water main on Franklin Boulevard ruptured, flooding the southbound lanes of Highway 99 for several hours.

Sacramento city utility crews worked all Monday night and continued through midday Tuesday to repair the ruptured water main.

They were called to the scene Monday morning when residents noticed water seeping from Franklin Boulevard near 14th Avenue.

“It was seeping up out of the ground. They were looking at it. It was just a little bit,” said neighbor Matt Balara.

Crews said they decided to schedule a repair for 9 p.m. so water would not have to be cut off to businesses during the day.

“Especially at this time, we’re being sensitive to our businesses and trying not to shut off their water supply during their busiest hours,” explained Yvette Rincon, the chief of staff to the Sacramento Utilities director.

Yet, the pipe ruptured four hours before the scheduled repair.

“It just erupted,” said Edward Tibbetts, owner of Carolina’s Mexican Food nearby. “The small leak became like a broken fire hydrogen. Water was spurting everywhere.”

“It was creating a lot of water and it flooded maybe 70 yards that way and then, obviously, went to the freeway,” said Balara.

As the water gushed downhill onto the 12th Avenue on-ramp, it washed away street debris and landscape bark into a depression in the southbound lanes, plugging up the highway storm drain.

The pool of water blocked three lanes of Highway 99, forcing Caltrans to restrict traffic to one lane. But when motorists began using a flooded lane to pass, traffic from Highway 50 was redirected to relieve congestion.

Caltrans worked to unplug the storm drains after the water was shut off.

City utility crews made emergency repairs on Franklin Boulevard and both water and power were restored early Tuesday morning.

The incident was not the first time there has been a water main problem on the street. Eight years ago, almost to the day, the 12-inch water main under the street ruptured in nearly the exact spot, also sending water onto Highway 99, causing a similar traffic tie-up.

“We did lose revenue,” recalled Tibbets. “We were shut down for two days. Same thing, water main was busted.”

City records show the pipe was installed in 1938.

“We have a scheduled for replacements of our aging pipe,” said Rincon. “Unfortunately, sometimes we don’t get to them soon enough.”

By Tuesday afternoon, Franklin Boulevard was reopened after emergency repairs were completed.