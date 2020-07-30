‘We are a small business economy’: Placer County allocates $7M in grant money to businesses

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County recently allocated $7 million in CARES Act money to small businesses, making it the county dedicating the highest percentage of grant money to businesses.

Another $1 million will go to nonprofits. That money is out of $40 million, according to Economic Development Director Sherri Conway.

“We are a small business economy,” Conway told FOX40.

Conway said that as a whole, Placer County has more than 15,000 businesses.

“Greater than 95% of those 15,000 employ fewer than 50 people, which tells us that we are not a company town,” Conway said. “We’re not a Google, we’re not a Microsoft, we’re not an Intel.”

Depending on the number of employees they have, small businesses can apply for grants between $5,000 to $10,000.

For the Auburn State Theatre and others that were forced to close for months now, that’s a big deal.

“This will create a bridge, absolutely, for our organization and provide critical aid for the State Theatre,” Executive Director Janis Wikoff said.

Conway said not all who apply will get picked but those hit the hardest during the pandemic will get the most consideration.

Now, it’s about spreading the word.

“So that we don’t leave folks out because they didn’t hear about it or they heard about it too late,” Conway said.

Placer County officials say a site dedicated to the program will be up and running next week, adding that applications will be accepted toward the end of August and those who are chosen will start receiving payments by early October.