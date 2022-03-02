ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — With the care she put into arranging every stuffed animal and securing each balloon, many might think Cecilia Lopez was a close loved one of Samantha, Samarah and Samia Mora Gutierrez, and Nathaniel Kong. But she only knows them through their photos.

Lopez, who speaks Spanish, explained how she was just yards away Monday evening when the unthinkable happened in her Arden-Arcade neighborhood. While she didn’t hear the sound of the gunfire, Lopez told FOX40 she did hear the police when they arrived at the scene.

As she came out of her house across the street from The Church in Sacramento, Lopez said she watched heroism and heartbreak as emergency crews performed first aid on the three girls after they were allegedly shot by their father.

But that was not the image that stuck with Lopez.

“I think about the mother,” she said in Spanish. “She looked very young.”

The girls, she said, are at rest, but it’s their mother who needs the community to wrap around her.

“We are one community,” Lopez said. “It’s not about race, it’s not about religion, we need to come together.”

A “novenario” began with Tuesday night’s vigil in front of The Church in Sacramento at 2041 Wyda Way. The community is invited to join the novenario – or prayer vigil – regardless of their religion or language spoken. The vigil will continue for the next eight nights at 6 p.m. On the last night, they ask people wear white and bring a white balloon or rose.