‘We are still better together’: MLK Day celebration at Capital Christian Center spreads vision of unity, healing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members at the Capital Christian Center in Sacramento gave a simple message on the eve of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We are still better together,” said Dr. Samuel Gordon, the chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration committee. “This is a season where our nation, our city is fractured.”

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Capital Christian Center held the celebration in person.

As the pandemic forced people to separate, so did the racial unrest over the past few years in Sacramento and across the nation.

The hope on this MLK Day is to allow people to reset and to be motivated by the memory of Dr. King to cast a vision of unity, healing and reconciliation.

“Where there is unity, there’s strength, and relationships matter,” explained keynote speaker of the event, Dr. Gregory Campbell. “Dr. King talked about a dream and the dream hasn’t died, but it’s about relationships beyond the dream.”

Sunday’s MLK celebration brought over 30 church leaders under one roof to say enough is enough and violence in the community must end.

Both Gordon and Campbell said, no matter who you are, always choose to be bridge builders.

“It can change our world when you take a risk,” Campbell said. “Be deliberate and intentional about going out and having relationships with people who don’t look like you. If we can do that, one person at a time, we’re going to build a road to recovery.”

The event also recognized difference makers and awarded scholarships to students.