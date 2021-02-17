‘We are trying to be optimistic’: Sacramento looks to rebound after lack of tourism

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Losing money has been a common theme during the pandemic.

For the city of Sacramento, a lack of guests has hit hard.

“This was in the hundreds of millions of dollars that were lost,” said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.

In a normal calendar year, the Sacramento area would host sporting events and constantly have its downtown convention center packed by people coming from outside the area needing a place to stay, food to eat, and products to buy.

“The hotels canceled a ton of events whether it was business meetings, or weddings or things like that. We obviously didn’t have any major sporting events, from the Rivercats to some of the other things we usually see, we didn’t bring in any amateur sporting events,” Testa explained.

Big music festivals like Aftershock were also a no-go this past October and there was no state fair before that.

Now, the competition has increased.

“California is losing a ton of convention business to other states that don’t have the same regulations that we do,” Testa told FOX40.

The hope is that the playing field will soon even out.

With the announcement of the World’s Strongest Man competition coming to town in June and the continued efforts to vaccinate, Testa hopes the latter part of the year will once again look like years past.

“One of the things that we have talked about internally is that you can’t lead with pessimism,” Testa explained. “So we are trying to be optimistic, until somebody tells us we can’t do that we are going to believe that we can.”

Testa told FOX40 that some of his optimism comes from holding outdoor events which he says are more likely to be feasible than events that would be held indoors.