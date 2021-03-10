‘We are very, very fortunate’: Small ski resort thankful for Sierra snow

(KTXL) – As the snowfall appears to be wrapping up in the Sierra it’s been a great three-day run of consistent storms, exactly what the owner of an independently-run ski resort has been hoping for.

“We have not been buried in snow but we have a good amount of powder especially today,” said Janet Tuttle, owner of Donner Ski Ranch.

Since 2004, Tuttle and her husband have run the Donner Ski Ranch.

The independently-owned resort has seen good seasons and bad ones in that time, but thanks to the latest series of Sierra snowstorms they are trending in a positive direction.

“The season has been outstanding for us, we are very, very fortunate,” Tuttle told FOX40.

In a competitive industry, Tuttle knows she’s always up against bigger and deeper-pocketed resorts.

While many resorts make their own snow when Mother Nature is lacking, Donner Ski Ranch has relied on what the elements offer. Natural snow means savings.

Wednesday’s crowds had some visitors coming from a decent distance away.

When asked why he traveled from Chico, Mario Ortiz told FOX40, “Just my crazy friends I guess. They wanted to come out and snowboard, so I was down.”

With each flurry, the seasonal ski and boarding lifeline gets extended ever so slightly, but when the snow is consistent while still allowing for good visibility and slope conditions, Tuttle can rest a little easier knowing they still have months left to go.

“Anticipate being open at least through April,” she said.