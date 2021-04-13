‘We couldn’t ask for anything more’: Stockton offers new grant aimed at artists

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Elazar Abraham is the executive director of Hatch Workshop in Stockton, a place where artists can create and collaborate.

The art here takes on many forms including laser printing, and spoken word performances.

And the creators can tell you what a struggle the past year has been for artists.

“The gig economy is just not there during COVID,” said performer Jazmarie LaTour.

“It’s really important to inject some momentum and get life moving again and remind people that the creative process is at the core of being an artist and thriving in life,” Abraham told FOX40.

Building upon that momentum, Hatch Workshop has partnered with the Stockton Art League and Stockton Strong Coalition to get the word out about a new grant initiative for artists who live in Stockton.

“So the Stockton Strong Coalition is both local leaders and community organizations working together to keep Stockton resilient and strong through the COVID-19 crisis,” said program manager Keegen Gillette.

Gilette says 40 of the qualifying artists who apply will be picked by lottery to receive $1,000 grants.

“And we really want this funding to go to folks who were duly impacted financially during COVID closures. So maybe they lost income because the galleries closed, or their side job working at a restaurant they couldn’t do that anymore. So we’re really trying to make the most impact here,” she explained.

“The food here is great. The art here is great. People are thoughtful and engaged. And we’re trying to create the space that gives people the room to feel great about this amazing city. And so the fact that this grant is an opportunity for Stockton artists by Stockton’s people; we couldn’t ask for anything more,” Abraham said.

