‘We couldn’t be happier’: Folsom restaurant reopens in time for St. Patrick’s Day

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s the first full day for restaurants in Sacramento County in the red tier, and with it being St. Patrick’s Day, one restaurant owner in Folsom says it was perfect timing to allow his guests back inside his restaurant.

With shepherd’s pie and corned beef on the menu, it’s clear St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal at Dolan’s Bar and Grill in Folsom.

For Marty and Dennis Humphrey, this was an obvious stop once Sacramento County moved to the red tier and allowed indoor dining once again.

“This is the best people, the best bar. Just wonderful food,” said Marty Humphrey. “We’d come into Folsom and go, ‘Oh, we have nowhere to go. But now, it’s open again.”

Co-owner Tim Dolan says being able to open on St. Patrick’s Day this year is special since he was forced to close a day after the holiday last year, making it difficult to keep his business going.

“It was really tough because we don’t have the facility to accommodate outdoor dining,” Dolan told FOX40.

But today the community showed up to show Dolan and his business support.

“Now we’re back open, we couldn’t be happier, and we couldn’t be happier for the community that’s been supporting us through this tough time,” Dolan said.

While the pandemic still is not over, Dolan says he’s sticking to the rules and has been throughout the entire year.

“Watching ourselves with the 25% capacity that we can have per the governor. We want to be in compliance with them, which we have been this whole pandemic,” he explained.

In the meantime, Dolan’s customers say they’re happy to be able to visit their favorite place once again.

“This is our home away from home,” Marty Humphrey said.

Dolan says guests will have to wait outside if the 25% capacity has been reached.

All staff are wearing masks inside and hand sanitizers are spread throughout the restaurant.