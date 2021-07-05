‘We do see an influx’: Sacramento animal shelter makes reunions between lost pets, owners easier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – As Sacramento residents celebrate the Fourth of July Sunday night, city leaders want to make it easier for pet owners to reunite with lost animals.

“One of our biggest goals at our shelter is to get as many animals back to their original homes as possible,” explained Front Street Animal Shelter Communications Manager Ryan Hinderman.

In order to reach that goal, Hinderman told FOX40 the shelter is getting rid of an important fee in hopes of encouraging people to come pick up their pets.

“For the first time in our shelter’s history, we’re actually waiving fees for people to come in and pick up their pets for an entire year,” Hinderman said.

With Sunday being Independence Day, Hinderman says the fee waiver comes at an important time.

“Anytime there’s sort of a noise-based event, whether it’s fireworks on 4th of July or New Year’s, or a big storm where there’s thunder, we do see an influx of animals,” Hinderman explained.

The fee is normally a daily boarding fee used to care for the animals and can cost the owner about $18 a day.

This year, the city says the nonprofit Friends of Front Street agreed to foot the bill for an entire year.

“We still have that revenue to be able to provide medical care and other essentials, food, for all the animals,” Hinderman said.

As of Sunday, the shelter has 211 animals with 725 in foster care. Shelter officials are hoping to get that number down significantly.

“Right now, only about 44% of pets that come into our shelter are actually picked up by their original families, which means that leaves so many other animals that we need to find new homes for,” Hinderman said.

Shelter officials say if pet dogs get anxious from the loud fireworks Sunday night, owners are advised to keep them busy with treats or toys and to make sure they have proper identification on them at all times in case they get lost.