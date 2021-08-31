‘We need every one of you to stay healthy’: Strike team fighting Caldor Fire hit with COVID-19 outbreak

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire is down a strike team at the Caldor Fire because of COVID-19.

“We lost a whole strike team of crews yesterday. We lost a finance section chief to (being) COVID positive,” incident commander Jeff Veik said at the end of a briefing Tuesday morning.

Veik warned crews to not attend briefings without a mask and to be understanding when they’re asked to wear one.

Do not give one of the team members or the folks working on this incident, or any of you a hard time about a mask,” he said. “They’re doing their job.”

Cal Fire says 3,904 personnel are working the Caldor Fire. A Cal Fire engine strike team consists of five vehicles with three or four personnel each.

“One more firefighter getting sick could take out our actions to protect the communities and the people that we’re here to serve,” Veik said. “What I’m saying is we need every one of you to stay healthy.”