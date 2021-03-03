‘We need happy stuff’: Local artist paints angel wing mural in Folsom’s Historic District

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – The corner of Sutter Street and Wool Street in the Folsom Historic District is a sensory feast.

Music filling the air along with the culinary aromas from local restaurants.

And now, a new treat for the eyes.

Folsom artist Silvie Park is painting angel wings on the side of Dorothea’s Gift Shop.

“It gives me a kick to be able to do this, to make people happy,” Park said. “It is actually the perfect wall.”

She got the idea for this project about two years ago after seeing a photo of an angel wing mural in Nashville.

“And I thought that would be really cool to have here in Folsom,” she explained.

With input from the parks and recreation department, the Folsom Historic Board and the blessing of the building and shop owner, Park finally got to bring the mural to life.

“I will be back tomorrow, and the day after,” Park told FOX40.

Among the easter eggs to discover within the wings, you’ll find local landmarks and flowers native to Folsom, and several images commissioned by the historic board.

“Rainbow Bridge, a bike wheel, Johnny Cash’s hat, and Winnie the Pig who walks up and down Sutter Street all the time,” Park explained.

Even though this idea was born one year before COVID-19 there is something very fitting, perhaps even angelic, about the timing of its completion.

“I think it is. It’s much needed. We need happy stuff. I’m hoping we’re on the tail end of everything but it’s never too late for something nice,” Park said.

The mural is designed to fit in with Folsom’s city motto – “Distinctive by nature.”

Park is painting the mural as a voluntary community service project, and hopes to have it finished before Friday’s rain.