ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man whose son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter are still inside Ukraine’s war zone is praying they stay safe.

“He told me, ‘Dad, we need help,’” said Gene Martz.

Chad Martz and his family are on the frontline of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, providing food, water and shelter. They’re doing it through their organization Hungry for Life, which specializes in finding new places for them to stay.

With the conflict now on its ninth day, Chad Martz called his dad with a passionate plea.

Gene Martz said the recent phone calls with his son have awoken an ambition.

“They’re buying everything, food, gas, mattresses,” Gene Martz said. “Already helped over 1,000, and probably more now.”

So many people are searching for shelter in Western Ukraine that Chad Martz’s wife, Mary Martz, and her parents have opened up their home. According to the United Nations, over a million people have fled their homes, and it has become the swiftest refugee exodus this century.

“They’re there to serve. That’s all that’s on their mind right now. This is what they do — what they’ve been doing for many years,” Gene Martz said.

Chad and Mary Martz have traveled the world providing humanitarian aid during times of crisis, but Gene Martz said this time is different.

“This is different because it’s the first time being in a war zone,” Gene Martz said.

He said he worries about his family but that there is a plan if things get worse.

“I’m proud, and I’m scared to death at the same time,” Gene Martz said.

Gene Martz said his son told him to put that fear behind him and to help him help those in desperate need.

“These people are facing bombs and it put things into perspective. How lucky we are here,” Gene Martz said.

Contributions to the humanitarian efforts can be made at hungryforlife.org and healingnations.net.