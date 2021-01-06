‘We see piles of trash’: Strawberry residents overwhelmed by garbage left by tourists

STRAWBERRY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents of the community of Strawberry in Tuolumne County say tourists coming to sled and see the snow have left large amounts of trash in their wake.

While a nice big hill of snow to sled down is why so many families are heading up into the mountains this time of year, it’s what they leave behind that’s angering those who live there.

“It’s mainly all winter long, we see piles of trash on the side of the road,” said Sierra Village resident Ashley Marr.

The people who live along Highway 108 in Tuolumne County say the amount of garbage left behind is getting ridiculous.

“There’s all kinds. There’s sleds, diapers, garbage bags full of trash, cups cans, beer bottles. You name it, it’s on the ground,” Marr told FOX40.

Marr said so far locals have been picking up the trash left near Strawberry on their own time and their own dime.

“It gets to the point where, you know, we can’t go up there and clean up every day after they’re done sledding or playing in the snow with their families,” Marr explained.

The closure of a sledding area at lower elevation this year has pushed the crowds even higher up and crowded them together.

But Marr said this request to pick up after yourself doesn’t mean she wants people to stay away.

“We love having visitors, don’t get us wrong. We’re not saying don’t come up,” Marr explained. “We just ask that if you come up that you take your broken sled with you, or you take the trash that you carried in back with you home.”