‘We want to have a choice’: Loomis students, parents protest school mask mandate

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Some parents and students in Loomis want the decision to mask up to be left up to them.

Parents and students joined in protest Friday, demanding Loomis Union School District officials remove the mask rules.

The group lined Humphrey Road, calling on district leaders to no longer require masks.

Some parents told FOX40 with the recent lifting of the California indoor mask mandate for vaccinated residents, changes to mask rules should also apply to students.

“All of us out here today are making it known that we want to have a choice in the matter. We’re not saying everybody needs to not wear it, we just want our children to be able to make the choice that’s right for them” parent Katrina Hamilton said.

California’s mask mandate for schools remains in place until at least Feb. 28, when the state will reassess masking in schools.

“I really don’t like masks. We can’t really breathe or do anything,” student Max Fox said.

“I am hoping I don’t have to wear a mask. I’m trying to get these masks away from me,” student Brycen Davis said.

Mike Stafford, one of the parents who showed up, said some students across the district have chosen not to wear a mask at school over the last two days in protest. He said other schools have changed how they enforce the rules and want families to have a choice.

“It’s horrible for kids. It’s selfish of us to put kids in the position,” Stafford said. ”So, I’m hoping the board will do the right thing and step up and fix it.”

FOX40 reached out to the school district for comment on the protest. We had not received a response at the time this report was published.