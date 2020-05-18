‘We’re gonna get better’: Photos show disappointment with launch of food delivery program for seniors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pictures circulating online show disappointed reactions from some local seniors as a new food delivery program debuted this week.

The Great Plates Delivered program is a new Federal Emergency and Management Agency and state-funded delivery plan to help deliver three-course meals to seniors in need as COVID-19 leaves them most at-risk.

“We now have 28 restaurants that are doing breakfast, lunch and dinner every other day for 50 people,” said Patrick Mulvaney, who is helping other restaurants included in the initiative.

Sacramento announced last week that each restaurant picked will prepare 50 meal kits with some making meal kits three or four days a week.

“It’s a brand new style of cooking for all of us,” Mulvaney told FOX40.

While Mulvaney, who owns Mulvaney’s Building and Loan, says he understands the frustration from seniors receiving meals, he says he’s working with other restaurants participating to “right this wrong.”

“Learning pains and growing pains are going to come with the process,” explained Mulvaney. “But what we want to emphasize is that we’re gonna get better.”

He didn’t name the restaurant where the meals in the photos came from but he says it’s tough not being face to face with people when someone is unsatisfied with a meal.

“If you are in the restaurant and you’re eating a bowl of soup and I can see that you don’t like the soup, then I can take it right away and fix it,” said Mulvaney. “It’s one of the challenges we are facing.”

Mulvaney is now working to move forward and reassure seniors in the program that the restaurants are working to help them.

“We as restaurants make food from our heart and every time we put something out that’s not good, it breaks our heart. At least as much as it does yours,” said Mulvaney.

In the end, the city is hoping to feed up to 3,500 seniors through the programs end date in June.