WEAVE CEO discusses holding abusers accountable amid Cuomo allegations, resignation

It’s been six weeks since celebrated comedian and once-beloved TV dad Bill Cosby was released from prison after his indecent assault conviction was overturned after a slew of sexual assault and harassment allegations against him.

His release from prison had a chilling effect on women who are seeking justice in their own lives, according to victim advocates.

Now, another very famous man, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is resigning his post over sexual harassment findings and offering an apology of sorts.

While the Cosby outcome may have reversed the confidence survivors across the country felt in the system, will the situation with Cuomo restore it?

Beth Hassett, the CEO of WEAVE, When Everyone Acts Violence Ends, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to give some perspective.