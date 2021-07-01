WEAVE discusses impact Bill Cosby’s release has on local sexual assault victims

Three years ago, millions never thought they would see the man who played one of the most beloved fathers on TV convicted of sexual assault.

But that happened back in 2018.

On Wednesday, a split court found that Bill Cosby was unfairly prosecuted because the previous district attorney had promised that he wouldn’t be charged over accusations made by Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

This case sent shock waves throughout America for a lot of reasons. Many of those reasons are very personal to sexual assault survivors.

Jaime Gerigk from WEAVE, When Everyone Acts Violence Ends, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the impact this case has on local victims of sexual assault.

WEAVE offers 24-hour support and information. They can be reached at 916-920-2952.