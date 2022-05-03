(KTXL) — Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs out there.

Many feel isolated and stressed and are looking for a supportive community that understands what they’re going through.

In Sacramento, there’s an opportunity for local entrepreneurial-minded mothers to create a community where they would get advice and get connected to local resources and events.

Stephanie Flies, CEO and founder of the City Mom Collective spoke with Sonseeahray on Tuesday about a networking website for local entrepreneurial-minded mothers.

