Wedding, private event organizers say they should be included in April reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Theme parks and ballparks across the state are preparing to reopen since California leaders announced Friday they will be relaxing guidelines for outdoor venues.

But event planners and wedding venues say they are angry for being left out and are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to make a change.

The CEO of Wedgewood Weddings, Bill Zaruka, told FOX40 he’s ready to start hosting weddings once again.

“Just in Sacramento alone, our four venues rescheduled over 300 couples,” Zaruka explained.

One of those venues is the Sterling Hotel in Downtown Sacramento which had a rough year when it came to wedding events in 2020.

“There was a way to move forward, but the Department of Public Health just wouldn’t listen to the best practices and wouldn’t acknowledge that there was a way for us to earn a living,” Zaruka explained.

“We are the only major industry that has no guidelines and is not included on the reopening plan,” said Amy Ulkutekin, president of California Association for Private Events.

Back in October, Ulkutekin and her colleagues marched to the State Capitol in wedding gowns demanding Newsom to give industry guidelines on how they can continue to work in a safe manner.

Ulkutekin said she never got any help from the governor’s office, and just a few hours before the state made their big announcement on reopening, she got an email from the Department of Public Health that said there was nothing they could do.

“Well guess what. We’re telling you no and it’s just time. We’re going to reopen. We have to do this,” Ultkutekin said.

Zaruka said he is fed up with waiting but is hopeful that the state will allow him to have events in a safe manner within the next 30 to 60 days.