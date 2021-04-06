Wedding venues are booking fast after June 15 reopen announcement

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – Through the drapes of the Chalet Event Center is a wedding hall where crowds of families and friends once filled the dance floor.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic forced brides and grooms to delay their “I dos” and slash their guest lists, resulting in bookings at the center being cut in half.

“It was really scary for us. We had a lot of cancelations, a lot of postponements. But we made it through, we had to adjust to figure out we were going to survive this but my family is a bunch of survivors and we made it through,” Chalet Event Center’s operations manager Bosue Quinonez told FOX40.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that if COVID-19 case rates continue to trend in the right direction, California will fully reopen by mid-June.

For Quinonez, whose parents are the owners, that means couples could soon be standing under the altar in the center’s wedding hall with all of their family and friends by their side.

“That’s nothing but good news. It’s great, we’re getting a lot of phone calls in anticipation of a full reopening, so a lot of our clients that have reduced their guest counts, they’re inviting more people,” Quinonez said.

During Quinonez’s interview with FOX40, a couple called to put their wedding on the summer calendar.

“I got a booking. Another client that had toured with us in the past, they heard the good news and called to lock the date in,” he explained.

He said he’s given four tours Tuesday and has ten more scheduled this week with couples hoping to tie the knot in the venue’s rose garden in 2021.

For couples hoping to be next, Quinonez advised not to wait.

“Good luck getting a date. During the week our summers are booked. right now I might have one or two openings but they’re going fast,” he said.

The Chalet Event Center is also taking reservations for corporate events and some businesses called Tuesday to book reservations for their Christmas parties.