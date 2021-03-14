Wedding venues in Placer County reopen under new tier guidelines

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – Wedding planners across Placer County are taking calls from people who have had to postpone or even cancel their event now that the county moved into the red tier Sunday.

An empty ballroom has been the norm over the past year for operating manager Bosue Quinonez at the Chalet Event Center in Rocklin.

“We’re getting calls left and right because they’re eager to get back,” Quinonez told FOX40.

Being in the red tier means venues can start to hold indoor and outdoor ceremonies and receptions at a 25% capacity.

The state will allow celebrations for up to three households, including venue staff.

After having to cancel or postpone up to 60 events, Quinonez said it’s a big change from the weddings he’s hosted in the past.

“Before we were doing 100-to-200-plus weddings. Now, they’re down to 15, 20, 30 people,” said Quinonez.

While Quinonez said he’s feeling positive about the guidelines set in the red tier, the president of the California Association for Private Events, Amy Ulkutekin, said she believes the event industry will still suffer.

“Three households is almost like a joke because if there’s a split family, you’re having to pick sides on what parent can attend,” Ulkutekin explained.

Another challenge for the industry has been availability as venues slowly start to reopen.

Quinonez said he’s trying to balance the wave of new brides and those who have had to postpone their wedding.

“Friday, Saturday, Sundays are booked up. I’m booking into the weekdays as well. Some Wednesdays, some Thursdays, some Fridays, even a Monday wedding, right?” Quinonez said.

Both Ulkutekin and Quinonez said they agree the guidelines for weddings in the red tier is a start.

“It’s a positive sign moving forward,” Quinonez said.

Because of the capacity limit, Quinonez said the Chalet Event Center is also equipped with the ability to livestream the event so whoever wasn’t invited can still be a part of the celebration virtually.