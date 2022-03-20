SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) – A large boulder that fell on Highway 50 over Echo Summit is expected to cause traffic delays and detours this week.

Caltrans reported the incident happened Wednesday and crews will work to stabilize the rock.

Drivers will be going down Johnson Pass Road from noon – 6 p.m. tomorrow, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 7 a.m.- noon Friday.

Other vehicles such as commercial and cars towing trailers will be able to go through Hwy 50 but under one-way traffic controls.

Detour delay is about 30 minutes while one way traffic is around 45 minutes.

This isn’t the first time a boulder caused traffic. A similar situation happened earlier this month according to Caltrans.

Crews will be working on rock scaling, slope stabilization, and will continue to monitor the area until they reopen the path.