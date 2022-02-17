Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some events in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wondering what to do this weekend in Sacramento?

There is a variety of events occurring Friday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 20. Here are some fun ideas for your time off and what you’ll need to bring with you before heading out the door.

Family entertainment at G1C

Disney is bringing their characters to life for an ice skating show called “Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big” at the Golden 1 Center. According to the event post from the G1C, characters from films “Coco,” “Moana” and “Frozen” are expected to appear.

The event, which starts Thursday night, has six showtimes Friday through Sunday. The show will also have two showtimes on Monday.

The entire event schedule can be found online on the G1C’s website. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

The G1C updated its COVID-19 guidelines on Wednesday to align them with California’s new mask guidance. Masks are required at all times for unvaccinated guests 2 years old and older. Vaccinated guests are encouraged to wear masks.

According to the arena’s guidelines, guests who are vaccinated must show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks after their last dose. Unvaccinated guests must show proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test within 24 hours or a PCR negative result 48 hours prior to the event.

Live music and comedy shows

Live shows are scheduled this weekend throughout Sacramento, starting with music artist Bryce Vine performing at Ace of Spades on Friday for his Miss You A Little Tour. Opening acts include duo Gianni & Kyle and Stay Over.

Tickets start at $32.50 on the Live Nation website.

According to the venue’s guidelines, attendees must test negative for a COVID-19 antigen test within 24 hours of the event or they must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus 14 days prior to the event.

Folk artist Joshua Radin will perform at the Sofia Theater on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37, according to Eventbrite.

According to the venue’s frequently asked questions on its website, all attendees ages 12 and up must show proof of full vaccination and booster shot, if eligible, to enter. Attendees must also show a photo ID along with their proof of vaccination. To enter, attendees have to present either a vaccination card, a photo of their card or a digital vaccine record.

The venue also requires attendees between the ages of 5 and 11 to have proof of at least one dose of the vaccine. According to the venue’s FAQs, children under 5 years old are not allowed inside.

Comedian Sam Morril will perform this weekend at the Punch Line Comedy Club on Arden Way. The 35-year-old comedian has two shows scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday’s shows are sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

According to the Punch Line’s website, attendees for all shows must show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks after their final dose. Attendees can also show a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event. A printed copy of a negative test or a vaccination card is acceptable for entry.

If you missed out on tickets on seeing Morril perform, another comedy show is occurring at Laughs Unlimited in Old Sacramento. San Francisco comedian Paul Conyers will perform four shows across Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $25.

Black History Month event at Old Sugar Mill

As part of its celebration for Black History Month, the Old Sugar Mill is hosting an art and craft show on Sunday night.

The free event, sponsored by the Cain Event Planning and Brick House Art Gallery, will feature artists, crafters and vendors, as well as food trucks, live music and wine tasting. According to Eventbrite, it’s suggested to register online in advance to receive a complimentary wine glass from the Old Sugar Mill.

Wine tasting is available for an additional fee, running from $10 to $15. There is no age restriction for the event, according to Eventbrite. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and is expected to end at 5 p.m.

Celebrating love in Old Sacramento

Missed out on celebrating Valentine’s Day with your significant other? You can still enjoy the heart arch sculpture at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. The arch is located at 1000 Front Street and will be up until Feb. 28.